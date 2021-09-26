Madhya Pradesh: Kailash Vijayvargiya peeved at waterlogging woes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took up the issue of waterlogging on major roads of the city after rain on the social media and expressed his displeasure over the matter, besides demanding action against the engineers, contractors and officials responsible for the situation. He also cautioned IDA officials not to repeat mistakes for which public money is wasted and made a special mention about the construction at the Bengali Square.

“On the route along Hotel Radisson to the Super-Corridor at MR-10 road and on BRTS, a road constructed by the IDA, several feet of waterlogging occurs during the rain and people have to face trouble because of this. Action should be taken against the contractors, engineers and officials for such misuse of public money,” he posted on Facebook.

Vijayvargiya added that such technical glitches should not be repeated during the construction at the Bengali Square.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bhopal: CM announces land right lease scheme for homeless

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:19 PM IST