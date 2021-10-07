Madhya Pradesh: Jio outage affects CLC round too for admissions to colleges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing college-level counselling (CLC) for admission to colleges almost came to a standstill on Wednesday as the Jio network was down. Most of the students who reached colleges to take admission could not get the OTP on their mobiles, which was a must confirmation of admission. The aggrieved students were those who had mentioned their Jio SIM mobile numbers in their admission application forms.

The teachers who had Jio SIMs in their mobile phones also struggled due to network issues.

After two rounds of online and one round of CLC, several seats in the colleges were vacant. The department of higher education had permitted an additional round of CLC citing the Covid-19 crisis in the country. The additional round of CLC is being conducted from October 1 to 10.

Students seeking admission have to reach colleges and apply in a prescribed format. Seats are allotted on the basis of merit at 1 pm. The OTP reaches the mobile of the students who are allotted seats. After that, the students are required to pay the fee. If the fee is not paid by 11 am the following day, the admission stands automatically cancelled.

As the Jio network was down, students using the Reliance SIM did not get OTPs. They did not know whether they were admitted or not.

Admission may stand cancelled

‘As my CET score wasn’t satisfactory, I lost all hope of securing admission to DAVV. So, I came to take admission to a private college. Till Wednesday, only two seats were vacant. The college processed my name for admission, but as I had a Jio number, I didn’t receive the OTP. My admission, college staff said, might stand cancelled in the absence of an OTP’

— Khushi Bhale, who reached a private college to take admission in the B.Com programme

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 02:04 AM IST