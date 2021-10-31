Madhya Pradesh: Jilted lover still at large

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover, who opened fire on the girl’s mother and her brother after entering their house, could not be arrested even after 24 hours of the incident. The police teams have been sent to several places to trace the accused.

Azad Nagar police station in charge Indresh Tripathi said that Satosh Awasiya has been booked for opening fire after a girl’s house in the area on Saturday evening. It was a one-sided love affair and the girl had repeatedly rejected all advances by Santosh.

When the accused came to know that the girl was going to be married sometime in November, he shot at the girl's mother and brother with a pistol. They were immediately admitted to the hospitals and their condition stated to be out of danger.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The accused had also made a video before committing the crime. Some teams were sent out of station in search of the accused as his location was found there. The accused, however, could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 11:53 PM IST