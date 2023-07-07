Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Protests Against Sidhi’s Pee-Gate

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa Jai Adiwasi Yuva Shakti Sangathan (JAYS) staged a protest at Kila Gate against pee-gate incident. The protesters raised slogans and waved placards alleging rising atrocities on members of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) in the state.

They also took out a rally and burnt the effigy of Sidhi MLA representative Pravesh Shukla. Hundreds of Dalits, tribals and JAYS workers in the area participated in the rally and protest on the call of JAYS district president Montu Solanki, Congress leader Harcharan Singh Bhatia and Mahila Congress president Shubhadra Parmar.

Solanki termed BJP as an anti-tribal government. Parmar also slammed the BJP and termed the incident as shameful. Police on Wednesday arrested accused Pravesh Shukla for urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district. Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against the accused.

