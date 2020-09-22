Madhya Pradesh: JAYS protests against Minister Usha Thakur over ‘anti-national’ remark

Mhow: Hundreds of members of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) staged demonstration at tehsil office against Minister Usha Thakur on Tuesday for calling their oganisation ‘anti-national’ during a function at the Ambedkar University in Mhow a couple of days back.

The JAYS members demanded registration of case under SC\ST Act against the minister for her remarks. Thakur has already apologized for her remarks.

The JAYS members first gathered at Ambedkar Memorial at Kali Paltan and marched to the tehsil office where they held demonstration and raised slogans against Thakur. JAYS State president Lal Singh Burman, Dhar District President Rajesh Muniya, Hemant Hirole and Manoj Waskale address the tribals.

They handed over the memorandum, to an official at the tehsil office, addressed to President of India and State Governor, demanding registration of criminal case under SC\ST Act against Thakur for calling JAYS anti-national, thereby hurting the sentiments of the tribals. JAYS had handed over a similar memorandum to Indore IG yesterday.