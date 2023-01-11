Madhya Pradesh: JAYS hold protest demanding stringent action against trader in Jhabua

e-Paper Get App
Shopkeeper had tied up a tribal woman and beaten her over suspicion of theft

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | -
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) have demanded police book a trader under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly tying up and beating a tribal woman over suspicion of theft at his shop.

The shocking incident came to the fore on Sunday when a woman belonging to a tribal community was allegedly tied and beaten up with a stick by the owner of Sheetal-Shree Traders who suspected her of stealing a blanket from his shop situated at the main market.

Reportedly, the shopkeeper instead of making a complaint with the police took law into his own hands. He allegedly tied up the tribal woman against a door at his shop for half an hour and hurled casteist slurs. He even thrashed her with a stick. The police had to intervene to rescue the woman.

The police hand then booked the trader for physically assaulting the woman and also booked the woman for alleged theft. However, not satisfied with the police action against the trader, scores of tribals on Monday staged a massive protest blocking the main road.

Members of JAYS and Hindu Tribal Youth Organisation gave a memorandum at the Jhabua police station demanding strict action against the trader under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Tribal organizations urged police to launch a campaign to create awareness of women's rights and prevent violence against women.

article-image

