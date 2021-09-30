Madhya Pradesh: Jawans health tested at 'One national day million blood sugar test' campaign

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Diabetes has been established as a risk factor for more severe cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) towards the beginning of the pandemic, says a report.

It is considered one of the diseases which can be found very common among people, irrespective of all age groups.

In the line with creating awareness, the Indore police had organised a blood test camp at the DIG office on Wednesday in collaboration with Rotary Club.

DIG (Indore) Manish Kapooria was also present who appreciated the drive, 'One national day million blood sugar test', initiated by the Rotary Club.

DIG advised the police staff to remain fit and to take care of their health along with doing their duty punctually and with full honesty.



The Indore Police, apart from battling criminals and securing citizens, has assured the citizens that police staff remains fit and healthy to tackle any situation.



Police officials said that the ‘jawans’ were called for the test. The sugar level in the blood was tested on the policeman using the advanced technology devices which instantly indicates the sugar level of a person.

“There were a few police staff whose sugar level was found above the appropriate quantity. Such policemen were provided with genuine routine advice by which they can control their sugar level and can remain fit and away from such diseases,” said ASP (HQ) Manisha Pathak Soni.

In the program, the policemen were informed by the experts that inappropriate diet, no exercise, improper sleep, and other such things cause diabetes among the people.

The cops were also told about the cause of diabetes, types of diabetes, measures to control diabetes, ways to check the sugar level of diabetes, and other such things.

In the program, members of Rotary Indore professionals were present including president Sanjay Agrawal, event chairman Akhilesh Maheshwari and other.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 05:16 PM IST