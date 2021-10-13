Madhya Pradesh: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya starts admission process for Class 6th

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of admission to Class 6th started in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) located at Manpur in Indore district from Tuesday.

Applications are invited from the students for admission to Class 6th in the session 2022-23.

Application forms can be filled online on Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti's admission portal www.navodaya.gov.in till November 30, 2021.

For admissions, the candidate will have to upload the required documents and certificates along with the submission of the prescribed form.

JNV principal OP Sharma told that the interested candidates should be a student of class 5th studying in any government/semi-government/government recognized school of the district during the session 2022-23.

The age limit set for admissions is: the child should be born between 1 May 2009 and 30 April 2013 (both dates included).

It is mandatory for the candidate to pass classes III and IV from a government or government recognised school.

For more information, students can check queries on the website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Along with this, the process of filling the online application form is also going on for the five vacant seats in Class 9th.

For this, students studying in class 8th in the district can apply. The last date for its application is 31 October 2021.

JNV in Manpur district is an autonomous residential educational institution co-educational under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, an autonomous institution of Indore district.

The examination will be conducted by following all the Covid- 19 protocols. Students, teachers and exam invigilators will have to wear face marks, use sanitisers and will have to undergo thermal screening. The sitting arrangements will be made by following the social distancing norms and other precautions.

