Madhya Pradesh: Jaura SDM conducts surprise inspection of mid-day meal

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of the Jaura town of Morena, Arvind Mahor, carried out a surprise inspection of the mid-day meals being served at the Pagara road-situated Subhash Higher secondary school on Wednesday, the administrative officials said.

The officials added that the SDM also had lunch along with the students on the occasion, to test the quality of the mid-day meals.

On Wednesday, SDM Mahor, along with Block education officer BK Sharma, reached the Subhash Higher secondary school of the town and had lunch with the students present in the school. After consuming the meals, the SDM also enquired about the quality and the taste of the mid-day meals from the students of the school.

During the inspection, the SDM instructed the in-charge of the mid-day meals to paste the menu list on various places in the school and also ensure proper hygiene, especially inside the kitchen. Adding to the instructions, he directed the in-charge to cover the food items and peel the potatoes properly before cooking them.

In view of the board exams slated to be held soon, the SDM then inspected the Saraswati school as well as the Saraswati Shishu mandir school and issued orders to ensure proper arrangements for hygiene in toilets and on school premises, arrange for proper furniture and ensure drinking water arrangements for the students.