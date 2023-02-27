Madhya Pradesh: Jaora Lions create world record in conquering blindness, says Dr Sadhna Sodani

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Lions International province governor PMJF Dr Sadhna Sodani on his Sadbhawana Yatra visited Jaora town on Monday.

In her address, she hailed Jaora Lions Club for creating a world record in conquering blindness. The club was formed with an aim to serve its communities without personal financial reward and provide eye care services as well as education and training. In order to lead its effort to conquer blindness, a Lions Club Eye Hospital was established in which over one lakh patients underwent cataract operation free-of-cost. She acknowledged and felicitated 51 former presidents, volunteers and partners for their efforts.

During the event, Lion president Anil Kala threw light on the services and activities of the organisation, especially cataract operation and eye test. In memory of late member Amritlal Rawal, son Rakesh Rawal offered a stretcher to the eye hospital and financial assistance of Rs 4k to a patient. Eye Hospital chairman Dr Saresh Mehta conducted the event while treasurer Manish Kochhar proposed the vote of thanks.