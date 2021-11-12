Madhya Pradesh: Jail officials summoned for their alleged role in cyber crime cases

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cyber Cell headquarters has intensified its investigation in the cyber crime cases which were allegedly committed from the confines of the Ujjainís Central Jail at Bhairavgarh around 20 days ago.

Cyber Cell headquarters have registered a case to conduct preliminary enquiry into a complaint from a convicted prisoner. He alleged that jail authorities forced him to hack mobile phones of various bigwigs and persuaded him to commit digital frauds to steal money for them.

The jail authorities including assistant superintendent Suresh Goyal and jailor Santosh Ladiya have been summoned to the headquarters at Bhopal along with laptop, mobile and other belongings.

As per the information, Cyber Cell constituted a three-member team to probe into the allegations. The cyber cell has taken serious note of the allegations levelled by a forgery convict named Amar Agarwal, a resident of Maharashtra.

He alleged that he was provided with a laptop and internet access inside the Ujjain's Central Jail premises and he generated crores for the jail officials through digital frauds using credit cards bought from dark net.

SIT team reached the site on Wednesday for the probe and now it has summoned†assistant superintendent Suresh Goyal and jailor Santosh Ladiya to Bhopal with their laptops and mobiles.

