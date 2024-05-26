Madhya Pradesh Is Going To Be Included In 24X7 Economy States

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Swatantra Singh, State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) Commissioner has said that the country's vision 2047 document is about to come. When the country was independent, there were only three metropolitan cities-Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. Gradually during 1980-1990, cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru came in the list of big cities. Now it is time to come in this list are cities like Indore.

The next two decades are very important for a city like Indore because now Indore will progress a lot to become the next happening place. Madhya Pradesh is going to be included in some such states where there will be 24X7 economy i.e. business can be done both day and night and I hope that Indore will top in this also.

Commissioner Singh said this while inaugurating a two-day national conference of GST here on Friday. The conference is being organised by Indore CA branch of ICAI under the aegis of GST and Indirect Tax Committee of Delhi. Singh was the chief guest of the conference and the special guest was Additional Commissioner of SGST Manoj Choubey.

Commissioner Singh said that in all developed countries of the world, the contribution of indirect taxes is more than that of direct taxes and I am very happy to say that despite being an agriculture-based nation, India is now moving ahead in indirect tax collection. Madhya Pradesh collected the highest tax in the country in the month of April.

In this, along with businessmen, their advisory CA members also have made a commendable contribution. CA Kirti Joshi, Region member, said that according to Rule 142 of GST, GST demand order has to be compulsorily uploaded on the portal but at present there are many cases where the department has not uploaded them online, in such a situation the taxpayer has to file an appeal.

He also said that in many cases where the application for GST registration cancellation is made, the taxpayer's number gets suspended and if for some reason the number is not cancelled, then in such a situation the portal submits the returns till the current date. In which penalty has to be given, which is unfair. A large number of CAs is taking part in the conference.