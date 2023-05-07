Madhya Pradesh: Irrigation project’s pipeline work destroys farms in Saliakhedi

Representative Image

Soyat Kalan (Madhya Pradesh): The work of laying pipelines under Kundalia Dam irrigation project destroyed several farms in Saliakhedi village of Soyat Kalan. The project is supposed to irrigate many villages in the district. Hence, the work of laying pipelines under the project is at its peak.

But, in Saliakhedi the fields of farmers were destroyed by digging and irregularly placing pipelines by the contractor. Fences around farms were also removed with the approval of owners. Irregular pits dug out by JCB disturbed the levelling of farms. When farmers questioned the contractor, he misbehaved with them.

Farmer Manish Patidar said that the irrigation pipeline of Kundalia Dam is being laid in a random manner in his field by the contractor. When Patidar asked the contractor to justify his work, he replied, ‘Who are you raise question on my work?’. Farmer Mahesh Bhilala said that the pipeline work damaged his private irrigation system. Bhilala also called the contractor but he blocked his number. Soyat Kalan naib tehsildar Bhagirath Chauhan said that he would soon take action against the contractor after an investigation.

Read Also MP: Inebriated man beats father to death in Soyat Kalan