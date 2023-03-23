Madhya Pradesh: IPS Makrand Deouskar takes charge as CP Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IPS Makrand Deouskar took charge as the second Commissioner of Police in the city on Wednesday. He was welcomed by IG (Rural) Rakesh Gupta and other officers of Indore Police. Curbing cybercrime, crime against women and the traffic situation improvement would be his priority, he said.

After taking charge as the CP, he informed media persons that he would discuss with the officials in which area we need to do better work. However, he said that the challenges are different in different cities. He assures that the police are ready to provide safety to the people.

He said that curbing cybercrime, crime against women and the improvement of city traffic would be his first priority. Deouskar said that strict action against goons and antisocial elements will be taken by the police.

After the police commissionerate came into force, Deouskar was the first CP of Bhopal from where he was sent to Indore and the CP Harinarayanachari Mishra was transferred as CP of Bhopal.

