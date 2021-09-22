Madhya Pradesh: IPL betting racket busted in Indore; four held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch raided a flat and arrested four people while they were betting for an IPL cricket match here in Lasudia area on Wednesday. The accused were indulged in betting in a rented flat for more than a year. Nine mobile phones and other equipment were recovered from the spot and a search is on for the prime accused in the betting case.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team raided a flat on the first floor of a building named Adinath Pride in Chikitsak Nagar. Four men found betting for an IPL cricket match were arrested. The accused have been identified as Pankaj Rajput, Vishal Gupta of Aerodrome Road, Piyush Mukut of Gandhi Nagar and Kapil Choudhary of Dewas.

According to ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were betting for one Rohit Baghel of Aerodrome area. Rohit had taken flat on rent and was paying Rs 15,000 per month for more than a year. The flat was taken in the name of accused Pankaj.

The crime branch officers have started a search for Rohit. Parashar said that a television, a set top box, calculator, nine mobile phones, Rs 20,850, three bikes etc were recovered from the spot and the accused are being questioned further.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:22 PM IST