Madhya Pradesh: Internet of Things will be root of agriculture soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Internet of Things (IoT) will be the root of agriculture soon, said noted Professor Ribhu Chopra from IIT-Guwahati. He was addressing a one-week AICTE ATAL Faculty Development Program (FDP) on the theme, ‘Recent Trends in IoT’, that was launched at SGSITS on Monday.

At this FDP, professors from IITs, IIITs, NITs and some industry experts from Industrial IoT will share their knowledge with 150 participants from about 18 states of the country for a week.

Chopra said that, in the coming times, IoT would prove to be very useful in the field of agriculture. He also said that, in order to share information securely on IoT, it was necessary to have a physical layer security; otherwise, due to device hacking, one could lose control over the devices.

Professor Sudip Biswas of IIIT-Guwahati said that, with the use of 5G, higher data rate could be reached with less battery consumption and guarantee of secure delivery of every single data. “Also, future vehicles will be controlled by IoT,” he said. Biswas added that continuous research was going on in communication and IoT so that the life of the common man could be made easier. “There’s a need to upgrade antenna technology for smart IoT devices. MIMO antenna will play a big role in this,” he said.

Professor Prithviraj Guha of IIT-Guwahati said that, by using IoT, the actual location and news of a place could be obtained without any news channel.

Director of the institute Professor Rakesh Saxena said that it was very important for any teacher to have a startup of his own, without which it was incomplete.

Course coordinator Professor Manish Panchal gave information about the programme. Professor Shekhar Sharma, head of the department of Electronics and Telecommunications, said, “The department is continuously doing research in the field of antenna and getting patents and research papers, which will prove to be multi- faceted in the field of IoT.”

