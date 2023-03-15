Madhya Pradesh: Interactive session on climate change held in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An interactive session on climate change was organised at JNV Manpur under the Vigyan Jyoti Department of Science and Technology. Brand ambassador of solar energy for Govt of MP and founder of Energy Swaraj Foundation, ‘Solar Man of India’ Chetan Solanki has taken unpaid leave from his role of academician at IIT Bombay to undertake energy swaraj yatra,

He has pledged not to go home until 2030 and live and travel in the solar bus. He has published 8 books and over 100 journals. He motivated students to follow rules concerning energy which is AVOID, MINIMISE AND GENERATE. He motivated students to make their needs minimum and try to fulfill them locally. In the wake of serious and catastrophic climate change he told students that earth is suffering and the situation is very serious.

We all have to change our habits otherwise maybe after 100 years species will say that long back there were humans on earth. Principal KK Sharma and Anshu Singh on behalf of the students and others assured him to follow the rule of AMG and minimise their needs and stop wastage of resources and energy.

Read Also News Diary Mhow: Sheetla Saptami celebrated