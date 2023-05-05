Madhya Pradesh: Insufficient RTE fund forces pvt school to down shutters in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Private school Kids Paradise downed shutters on Wednesday owing to insufficient funds provided under the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009. Pointing out fallout of the closure of private schools, parents of students who got admission under the RTE Act urged the government to ensure admission of their wards into other institutions.

They also staged a protest outside collector’s office along with their children and submitted a memorandum to tehsildar addressing higher authorities. Children were holding banners with “Kids Paradise Apni Manmani Band Karo” outside the office. The school management said that the RTE money was never credited on time.

Hence, it became difficult to run school expenses. The institution was going through a financial crisis, hence the management was ready to distribute transfer certificates to save academic year of students, the management said. Meanwhile, parents said that they had no money to support their child’s education. The RTE was providing fund and they would not be able to enrol them in other private institutions without it.

