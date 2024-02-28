Madhya Pradesh: Installation Work Of Smart Metres Begins In Khetia | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): To provide accurate and real-time energy consumption data to households and businesses, the installation work for modern smart metres began in Khetia town on Wednesday. Western Region Electricity Distribution Company commenced the installation of smart metres in the town.

The first installation took place at the residence of Jayantilal Mohanlal Jain, situated on Mahatma Gandhi Road. Chief engineer from Sendhwa and JE Mandloi from Khetiya Nagar oversaw the commencement of this process. As per JE Mandloi, the town boasts a total of 4,103 consumers slated for smart metre installation and electricity metre replacement by March 20.

Alongside the smart metres, 10 per cent of consumers would also receive parallel normal metres, enabling them to compare consumption patterns effectively. Consumers would gain unprecedented access to their daily electricity consumption data through the Urja App.

This would enhance transparency and efficiency in energy management. The smart metres would not only enable consumers to monitor their energy usage more efficiently but also help utility companies in managing power distribution more effectively. Enthusiasm was seen among consumers towards the installation of these smart metres. With this important scheme, the facilities of consumers are increasing significantly.