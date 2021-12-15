Madhya Pradesh: Installation of smart meters in Indore and other cities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work of installing smart meters in cities has been expedited by MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company. Apart from Indore, 1,05,000 radio frequency smart meters have been installed in Mhow, Ratlam, Ujjain, Khargone and Dewas.

Managing Director of MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Indore Amit Tomar said that 1.20 lakh smart meters were first installed in Indore city. After this, 20,000 meters are being installed for consumers above 10 kilowatts.

Mhow is fully smart metered with 15,000 smart meters. Tomar said that, 35,000 meters have been installed in Ratlam, in Ujjain and Khargone, 5,000-28,000 meters have been installed.

For smart metering, nodal officers from the power company are inspecting the cities every month, reviewing the work progress and targeting fulfilment.

Advantages of smart metering

- Completely eliminates dependence on meter readers

- Every month's readings on day one

- Automated information of consumption level and type

- Smart meter live on mobile of consumer

- Errorless billing, payouts and increased satisfaction levels

- Very effective in lockdown, curfew, corona period

- Benefit of power factor to non-domestic category consumers

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:40 PM IST