Madhya Pradesh: Infantry School hosts RUNVEER 3.0 marathon race

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Infantry School, hosted RUNVEER 3.0, annual marathon race in Mhow on Sunday.

As part of the national theme "Azadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav", third Infantry Marathon RUNVEER 3.0 was conducted to commemorate 75 years of Independence. As many 2146 participants including army men, ladies and children of the army participated in various categories of the marathon.

The participants of all age groups showed extreme enthusiasm in running and they gathered at the starting point even before the sunrise when it was almost dark.

After the race concluded, Lt Gen Savneet Singh, YSM, SM, VSM, Commandant, Infantry School, Mhow presented prizes to the winners of different categories.

Organisers said that the aim of organising such events by the army is to inculcate the spirit of adventure amongst its soldiers and their families. Also, such events motivate them for keeping themselves physically fit and healthy in their lives.

10 Mhow shooters qualify for National Shooting Championship

As many 10 shooters from Mhow have been qualified for the National Shooting Championship following their outstanding performance in the recently concluded 30th All India GV Mavlankar Shooting Championship at Ahmedabad.

The national championship scheduled to be held in Delhi in November.

Aniruddh Jadhav, 14, son of Col Sanjay Jadhav posted at Mhow along with nine other budding shooters have qualified for the championship. Aniruddh is the only shooter who has qualified both in youth and sub-youth categories.

Beside, Avnish Giri Goswami, Param Yadav, Anushka Mitra, Garima Mitra, Tanisha Patidar, Kehkasha Khan and Saroja Kumari have qualified for the senior category in the same event.

Saroja Kumari has also qualified for the 25-Meter event in the senior category, which is played with .22 Pistol. Harshit Patidar of Mhow has qualified for all categories in the 10-meter Air Rifle event.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:06 AM IST