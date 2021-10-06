Madhya Pradesh: Inebriated woman refused boarding

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Perhaps for the first time, a highly inebriated woman passenger, who was travelling to Ahmedabad was refused permission to board the fligh at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Monday

Official sources informed that on Monday, one Farida Khan, who had a ticket for the indigo flight 6E-7174 that leaves at 8.15 pm, reported at the indigo counter for check-in formalities.

However, Farida appeared inebriated and not in a fit state to travel. So, she was refused boarding permission and escorted out the terminal building by the CISF. While being taken out, Farida created a scene, but the CISF and airport personnel managed to control the situation. She was escorted out of the airport and she took an autorickshaw and left the airport premises.

Sources said that as per the rules of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a passenger who is drunk or consumed any other intoxicant cannot be allowed to board a flight.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 12:59 AM IST