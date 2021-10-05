e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das to join Trinamool Congress: ReportsMark Zuckerberg set back by nearly $7 bn in Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram global outage
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:43 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Puncture-maker dies after tube bursts in Morena

The incident occurred at Agrauta town of Jaura Tehsil of the district.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a freak incident, a puncture maker died after the tube of truck’s tyre got busted in Morena district, sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Agrauta town of Jaura Tehsil of the district.

The deceased identified as Ajay Kushwah, 28, a resident of Sikrauda village was inflating a truck’s tyre. The tube of the tyre got burst.

The impact of the tube burst was so much that his body parts flew to 20 feets away from the spot.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath again brokering peace between G-23, Gandhis

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal