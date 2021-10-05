Madhya Pradesh: Puncture-maker dies after tube bursts in Morena

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a freak incident, a puncture maker died after the tube of truck’s tyre got busted in Morena district, sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Agrauta town of Jaura Tehsil of the district.

The deceased identified as Ajay Kushwah, 28, a resident of Sikrauda village was inflating a truck’s tyre. The tube of the tyre got burst.

The impact of the tube burst was so much that his body parts flew to 20 feets away from the spot.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Tuesday, October 05, 2021