Madhya Pradesh: Indoreans pray for relief as temperature rises again over 41°C

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a short spell of cloudy weather and cool breeze, the city’s temperature started rising again and even crossed the 41-degrees-Celsius mark on Sunday. Relief from the rising temperatures proved to be short-lived as the day’s condition turned hot and uncomfortable again, while the night temperature, too, shot northwards.

Moreover, hot winds blew at a speed of 15-20 kilometres per hour in the afternoon which gave a feeling of a heat wave throughout the day.

The meteorological department said the temperature would not increase any further and would remain close to 41-42 degrees Celsius for the next two days. For the past three days, the temperature was stuck at normal as it was hovering between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Due to the hot winds blowing across the city, the people confined themselves indoors to protect themselves.

Temperature and humidity stats

§ The maximum temperature on Sunday was 41 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

§ The humidity recorded on Sunday morning was 68 per cent, while it was 28 per cent in the evening

‘No western disturbance’

‘As there’s no influence of western disturbances while hot winds are coming from Pakistan and Rajasthan, the temperature in the western part of the state has increased and will remain the same for two more days. The new western disturbance is likely to be generated soon and may impact the weather in the state with pre-monsoon showers in the western part of the state, including Indore district’ —Meteorological department officials