Madhya Pradesh: Indore tops in vaccinating pregnant women, as well

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore top in vaccinating the highest number of targeted population across the state, but is also leading in vaccinating pregnant women. Over 17,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated in the district, which is over 35 per cent of the total target.

“We don’t have the record of vaccination of pregnant women in other districts, but we believe that we have vaccinated the highest number of people in this category in the state. We’ve prepared the highest number of dedicated centres and are also vaccinating pregnant women on all days of the week,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that they had a target of vaccinating over 45,000 pregnant women and they were trying to achieve the target as soon as possible. However, the drive would continue even after that as the number of patients would be increased.

Talking about the gender gap in vaccination in the district, Dr Gupta said that the gap had been narrowing swiftly.

The immunisation officer added that the gap in male and female vaccinations was more in the rural areas compared to those in the urban areas. “Urban areas have more working population in females, while having better vaccination facilities in private set-ups due to which the gap is narrowing and it’ll decrease more in the coming days,” he added.

‘Gender gap narrowing’

‘At present, the gender gap in vaccinating male and female in the district is only 7.67 per cent. As many as 24.48 lakh doses were administered to males, while 20.98 lakh doses were administered to females in the district, including first and second dose of vaccines. The difference was more than 9 per cent in July’

— Dr Tarun Gupta, district immunisation officer

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Toddler crushed to death by municipal garbage van

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 01:08 AM IST