Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation to act against tobacco shops within 100 yards of education institutions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over consumption of tobacco products by youths in the city, Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to take action against tobacco shops within 100 yards of educational institutions across the city.

Addressing the consultation over Smokeless Tobacco organised by Madhya Pradesh Voluntary Health Association with the support of International Union Against Tuberculosis & Lung Diseases, additional commissioner Bhavya Mittal said that affordability of tobacco products needs to be increased and sale of single cigarette/bidi needs to be regulated. She stressed the need for tobacco cessation centres for children.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashok Dagaria, regional director (health) stressed on the need for counselling psychological treatment of tobacco users.

MPVHA executive director Mukesh Kumar Sinha said that Madhya Pradesh was the first state which prohibited the manufacture and sale of gutkha in 2012. He said that Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulation prohibits the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in any food product.

He added that government needs to develop specific policies to control the tobacco epidemic.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: SC Collegium recommends name of Pushpendra Kaurav for appointment as HC Judge

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:09 AM IST