Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation meeting on RE-2 Road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation IMC commissioner, Pratibha Pal took meeting on Thursday regarding the development of RE-2 Road at City Bus Office.

She gave instruction to officials to complete the procedure of solving the objections from the people living in slum areas and other places whose houses will come in the way of construction the road.

She also instructed officials to complete the remaining survey work as well as construction work of the apartments under PMAY in Sanavadiya. Over 700 beneficiaries will be shifted in the apartments.

IMC officials said that TDR will be given to open and private identified lands as instructed by the commissioner Pal in the meeting. A Betterment Tax is to be implemented in 500 meters on both sides of the road, under which 5 percent Better Tax is to be applied up to 45 meters, 3 percent till 90 meters and 2 percent tax for the remaining 365 meters as per the collector's guideline.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:14 AM IST