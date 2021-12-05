Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation challenge on garbage segregation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation has launched Swacch Innovative Technology Challenge under which they are inviting innovative ideas from people for the segregation of garbage from the citizens.

Those people who have any application idea or hold any such application through which segregation can be introduced to people on a large scale as well as through which people can segregate their garbage in wet and dry carbage can participate in this competition, an IMC official said.

The last date of the submission for the challenge is December 15. The winner will get Rs 51,000. While second runner-up will get Rs 31,000 and third will get Rs 21,000.

