e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay ShahDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 01:04 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation challenge on garbage segregation

The last date of the submission for the challenge is December 15.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation has launched Swacch Innovative Technology Challenge under which they are inviting innovative ideas from people for the segregation of garbage from the citizens.

Those people who have any application idea or hold any such application through which segregation can be introduced to people on a large scale as well as through which people can segregate their garbage in wet and dry carbage can participate in this competition, an IMC official said.

The last date of the submission for the challenge is December 15. The winner will get Rs 51,000. While second runner-up will get Rs 31,000 and third will get Rs 21,000.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: HC seeks government’s reply over Panchayat election Madhya Pradesh: HC seeks government’s reply over Panchayat election

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 01:04 AM IST
Advertisement