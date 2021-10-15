Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation cautions plot, house buyers on illegal colonies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moved by an avalanche of complaints, Indore Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, issued a caution for people against purchasing plots in illegal colonies, which are being developed in all corners of the city. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has issued guidelines for making people aware about how to check legality of any colony. The guidelines say that people should see the development permission, licence and other permissions of any colony.

Pal said that it is being observed that many colonisers sell plots without obtaining the necessary permissions. Under the provisions of Rule 15 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipality Coloniser Rules, 1998, it is necessary to obtain coloniser licence from the corporation, layouts approved from T&CP, and development permission from the corporation before sale of plots.

“Sometimes, a large area or field is sold illegally by dividing it into pieces. Buying plots in such colonies can be a cause of trouble for buyers. People should buy a plot or building only after checking the documents related to the colony,” Pal said.

The municipal commissioner has directed all the departments concerned to sell plots in any colony only after the respective permissions are issued. Apart from this, common citizens have been requested to go through the permissions mentioned before purchasing a plot or any house in any colony, or any building. She said that people could get to know about these permissions and legality of any colony from the Colony Cell at IMC.

Check these permissions before buying a plot:

Coloniser Registration Certificate (Licence)

Layout approval of the colony from T&CP

Residential diversion from collector’s office

Permission for colony development from corporation

Plot is not mortgaged with the municipal corporation

What action can be taken?

Commissioner has directed the building officers to take action against such persons, colonisers, companies and institutions on learning about sale of plots or buildings on paper only on the basis of diary entry or contract without approvals

If plots are sold on any land without obtaining competent approval, a case of illegal colonisation can be registered against such persons, colonisers, companies, institutions

If any plots have been sold to people on land without the competent permission, a case under Section 420 will be registered against the seller

An offence of evasion of registration fee will be registered against those selling plots by making contracts on papers, diaries, stamps without competent permission

