Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation acts against 9 tax evaders for Rs 41L tax

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major action against tax evaders, Indore Municipal Corporation, on Wednesday, took action against nine people who have not paid tax estimating a total of around Rs 41 lakh 87 thousand.

IMC officials said the action was taken against Sanjay Daryani of Prem Nagar Palak Avenue who had Rs 298,000 pending tax to be paid. The IMC team confiscated Daryani’s flat. In Zone 11, Bike Part Center shop was confiscated with the remaining tax amount of Rs 875,000.

Similarly, action was taken against Raman Bhargav with Rs 99,854 of property tax and Rs 7,868 of garbage collection tax pending. The property of Pushpa Natwarlal was also confiscated; she had Rs 104,100 tax pending.

In this drive, the IMC team also confiscated Hotel Sun Shine which had Rs 442,579 tax pending. IMC officials added that more such drives were conducted by the IMC’s team against tax evaders.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:46 AM IST