Madhya Pradesh: 'Indore expected to gain investors in coming years'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Global Forum for Industry Development along with investors from India and abroad organised a construction infrastructure and real estate summit where builders, developers, architects, engineers, building material manufacturers, suppliers, importers and exporters along with investors from India and abroad participated.

Inaugurating the programme, Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament said, “I have got the opportunity to go abroad many times to promote Indore. There are many possibilities in Indore which will soon bring it in the list of major cities of the world. I think Indore will see a growth of 20% in the coming times.”

Railway connectivity and international flight connectivity from Indore are also increasing. Lalwani said, “We are developing Indore as a big logistics hub of the country. The field of IT also holds limitless possibilities.”

Ravi Janwasiya, president of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, said that about 800 people are coming to Indore with him. They will also invest here and create employment opportunities. He said, “Dubai has no natural resources except oil and no human resources. Indians have developed Dubai. Indore is capable of beating many cities in the world in terms of technology and human resources.”

President of Indore Utthan Abhiyan, Ajit Singh Narang said that Indore should get the status of metropolis and the corresponding facilities which we have not yet received, Government should pay attention to it.

Architect and engineer Pankaj Bafna said, “Now world-level projects have started coming to Indore. Along with this, many big engineers and architects of the world are also offering their services by coming to Indore.”

Indore Real Estate Association President Gajendra Narang said that after corona, people have left the old areas of Malharganj, Rajwada, Sarafa and have started settling in the towns and colonies around the bypass. Which is taking the form of new Indore. Because road connectivity is good.