Madhya Pradesh: Indore Cancer Foundation proposes medicine delivery through drones, Scindia assures his support

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If everything goes as per plans, Indore would become the first city in the state to deliver medicines to cancer patients through drones.

Indore Cancer Foundation, in a virtual meeting of the Board of Trustees of Indore Cancer Foundation Charitable Trust held on Monday, has proposed the same to the minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to streamline the medicine delivery system to cancer patients and also to decrease the response time in the emergency cases.

Scindia informed about the same through his tweet in which he mentioned, “Participated in the meeting of Board of Trustees of the Indore Cancer Foundation to discuss solutions for challenges facing the organisation and the way forward for the adoption of drones for medicine delivery.”

Founder of Indore Cancer Foundation Dr Digpal Dharkar said, “Jyotiraditya Scindia is the patron of ‘Project Cancer’-Indore Cancer Foundation and was the special invitee in the meeting. Along with the discussion of solutions for challenges faced by the organisation, he also pledged to contribute Rs 20 lakh for installation of a linear accelerator at the foundation.”

Dr Dharkar informed that the Minister of Civil Aviation also expressed interest over the proposal of a medicine delivery system through drones and also asked the foundation to prepare a comprehensive project proposal for the development of a national centre for head and neck cancer.

“Founder trustee of Foundation Dr Jatin P Shah of the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Centre gave a lecture on what should be done to make the centre for head and neck cancers, the Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology. The centre is being developed by the Foundation into a prominent centre nationally and internationally,” Dr Dharkar informed.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 01:09 AM IST