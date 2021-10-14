Madhya Pradesh: IndiGo to resume 3 domestic flight operations from Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The IndiGo Airlines has announced to resume the operations of three domestic flight from Indore connecting cities including Jodhpur, Surat and Prayagraj.

The operations of the new flights will start from October 31. According to sources, the airline has started taking bookings for these three cities after announcing to resume the services.

Earlier, the flights were being operated from Indore to these three cities but it had to be stopped because of lockdown.

The airline officials said that there was demand of the passengers, therefore Airline administration had decided to resume the operations for these three cities.

According to Airline officials, the flight for Prayagraj will take from Indore at 12.10 pm and will land at Prayagraj at 2.15 pm. In return, it will take off from Prayagraj at 2.45 pm and will land at Devi Ahilya Bai Airport Indore at 4.35 pm.

Similarly, the flight for Jodhpur will take off from Indore at 3.05 pm and will reach Jodhpur at 4.30 pm. It will take off from Jodhpur at 5 pm and will land at Indore Airport at 6.40 pm.

The flight for Surat will depart from Indore at 7 pm and will land at Surat Airport at 8.25 pm. It will take off from Surat at 8.55 pm and will reach Indore at 10 pm.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:27 PM IST