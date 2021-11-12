Madhya Pradesh: Increase size of fonts in bank passbook, CM to officials

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued instructions to the private and public banks of the state to increase the size of the fonts of the account number and IFSC code in the bank passbook issued by the banks.

Taking cognizance of the issue raised by MLA Yashpal Singh Sisoodiya, CM on Tuesday directed the officials to tackle the cases of failed or unsuccessful transactions by ensuring that the account number and IFSC code are printed in large and legible fonts.

The beneficiaries have to face unnecessary delay in getting the amount, although amount credited in the bank accounts over a span of two to three months, alleged MLA.

The principal secretary to CM, Manish Rastogi directed the finance department in this regard after the Chief Minister, on Tuesday took cognisance of the letter. Finance Department has directed the bankers and the directions will come into effect soon. Sisodia expressed gratitude to CM for the move.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:15 AM IST