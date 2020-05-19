Madhya Pradesh: In Ratlam, social workers reunite youth with family

Ratlam: Amid the COVID-19 outbreak social workers are emerging as heroes of the humanity. One such case came into light when a youth who was admitted in unconscious state in the district hospital not only recovered but was also united with his family.

Social worker Govind Kakani on Tuesday informed that a youth named Dev Singh Dabar of Kakalpura village (Dhar) was brought to Ratlam district hospital from Raoti in serious condition on May 9. At that time the only other information about him was the written on his hand "Devisingh Kakadpura" as no one was with him when brought to his hospital.

While the youth was under treatment efforts were launched to contact his kin. Messages were spread through social media and other methods.

On Monday his brother Chintu Dabar, his mother and brother in law reached to the district hospital after receiving information about youth through social media. His brother Chintu Dabar gave complete details as to how his brother Devsingh Dabar was missing.

Dev Singh Dabar was brought to Jaora as his mental condition was not proper but he left the place of Jaora during night about three months back and since then his kin were searching for him and a report was also filed when their intial search turned futile. He is married and has got wife and three children.

On getting information from some sources that Dev Singh Dabar admitted in the district hospital his mother, brother and brother-in-law reached here on Monday morning and when first time they saw Dev Singh they were full of emotions and thanked to the social workers who came forward to support to Dev Singh during his admission in the hospital, treatment and most importantly spreading message through social media.

Dev Singh Dabar on Monday left with his family members to the home village where his wife and children were awaiting him eagerly since last three months period. This is to particularly mention that a group of social workers here is dedicated to extend support to those who were found in ailing condition on roads or brought to hospital with no family members and the group of such youths not only extend support for treatment but also in finding the whereabout of the admitted persons by making constant efforts through various media and modes and to inform family members of such missing person admitted in district hospital here.