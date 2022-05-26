Madhya Pradesh: In Kukshi village of Dhar road work remains incomplete since last one year

KUKSHI (DHAR): Bagh road, the main road of Kukshi town, continues to be under construction for a year together, which has now become an eyesore and causing a great inconvenience to residents.

As per reports, road work on Bagh Road which construction was started last year still lies incomplete. The main road is laden with stones and gravel, making the local populace suffer thanks to the laxity of local administration.

Road work was commenced more than a year back but work on it has moved at a snail’s pace. Even after a year, the road work has not been completed. The incomplete road development work greatly affected traffic movement and poses risk to commuters and even enhanced the chances of road accidents, Showing little concern for pedestrians and commuter safety.

On being contacted, the deputy engineer posted in Municipal Council, Chandan Tomar, told that CC road construction work up to Kudigpura road had been completed by the KK Construction agency.

There are 100-meter CC road and culvert construction at a total cost of Rs 87 lakhs sanctioned on the road, which has not been yet completed. Navin Nirman Tulsi construction began works but was suspended midway which aggravated the situation. He assured me that the concerned contractor would be pulled up for work.

Councillor Harish Sen, accompanied by city council president Mukam Singh Kirade, reached the scene on Tuesday and undertook an inspection of the road.