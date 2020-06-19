Madhya Pradesh: In Dhar, 5 thrashed by a dozen villagers over land dispute

Dhar: In a shocking incident, five persons were beaten by more than a dozen villagers after dispute erupted between them over some property issue. Incident took place at Maanpura village under Dasai police station outpost of Amzhera police station on Thursday late night.

According to information, all five including Ajay, son of Shankar Singh, Golu, son of Raju, Jitendra, son of Ranchood, Rahul, son of Jagdish and Ajay, son of Shobharam, all resident of Rajgarh village went to Maanpura village to participate in some family function, where villagers tied them to a tree and thrashed them black and blue.

On receiving information the cops rushed to the village and rescued the victims and took them to a nearby community health centre. They were given first aid and were referred to Dhar district hospital.