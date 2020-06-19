Madhya Pradesh: In Dhar, 5 thrashed by a dozen villagers over land dispute

Dhar: In a shocking incident, five persons were beaten by more than a dozen villagers after dispute erupted between them over some property issue. Incident took place at Maanpura village under Dasai police station outpost of Amzhera police station on Thursday late night.
According to information, all five including Ajay, son of Shankar Singh, Golu, son of Raju, Jitendra, son of Ranchood, Rahul, son of Jagdish and Ajay, son of Shobharam, all resident of Rajgarh village went to Maanpura village to participate in some family function, where villagers tied them to a tree and thrashed them black and blue.
On receiving information the cops rushed to the village and rescued the victims and took them to a nearby community health centre. They were given first aid and were referred to Dhar district hospital.
During preliminary investigation it was revealed that all five went to one Hindusingh’s place to participate in a family function. Dispute erupted when all five along with other consuming liquor.
As dispute escalated, other villagers joined them and tied all five with tree and started bashing them with whatever they had.
Police outpost in charge Akash Singh informed that during preliminary investigation it was kind of mob lynching. Ramesh and Hindusingh both are uncle – nephew in relation and had land dispute.
So far, police booked 12 persons and arrested all of them and produced before local court.
