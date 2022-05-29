Madhya Pradesh: In Barwani, villagers stop water pipeline laying work

Farmers staging protest at the site in Barwani district on Sunday | FPNS

BARWANI: The villagers of Pichodi village stopped a poclain machine on Saturday night when it was allegedly digging the fields to lay a water pipeline to supply Narmada water without the requisite permission.

The digging was being done by Radhe construction company Rajkot under the directions of engineer Sumit Singh.

NBA leader Medha Patkar at protest site in Barwani district on Sunday | FPNS

Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) chief Medha Patkar reached the spot and lambasted the functioning of the government. She said that the government works only for its own benefit. She also accused that a couple of days ago, farmer Dilip Chander Singh was murdered by these people by driving a poclain machine over him during construction in Bhamta village.