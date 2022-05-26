Madhya Pradesh: In Alot village of Ratlam district anti-encroachment cripples’ kiosks, small shops

ALOT (RATLAM): Poor street vendors and kiosk owners have been suffering from the consequences of the local administration’s action as, in the year 2017, more than dozens of kiosks and small shops were displaced from station road under the anti-encroachment drive and shifted near Tehsil office, Alot.

Recently, more than 15 such kiosks were again removed from the tehsil office undertaking drive against illegal structures on April 27. These people are now bearing brunt of local administration action and are forced to run their businesses in the scorching heat. A working capital loan of Rs 10,000 to 20,000 has been provided to as many as 11 vendors by the civic body under PM Svanidhi Yojana, while kiosk runners are now facing issues in repayment of the loan monthly instalments.

The fact of the matter is that small kiosks and vendors have been repeatedly targeted by the local administration in Alot town while big sharks on a large chunk of government land remained safe at the end of the administration. which raises the question of the district and local administration? Eviction of encroachers from government land is remained to see.

