Alot: House of main accused demolished

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation of local police and administration, the house of Lokendra Singh, accused in a liquor contractor murder case was demolished on Tuesday.

Lokendra is still on the run after he murdered Shakti Singh, a liquor contractor at Barkheda Kalan village on Saturday night. Police in Barkheda have booked a total of nine persons in the case, including the main accused Lokendra.

According to information, the local administration has demolished the illegal constructions of the accused under the “goonda campaign”.

Earlier on Saturday night, the deceased who has been identified as Shakti Singh Chundawat, a native of Bordia village of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan was a liquor contractor and had a liquor shop in Alot. Singh was returning home along with cash on Saturday when a former contractor Lokendra along with others attacked him brutally leading to his death.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the main cause of the enmity between the two was the liquor contract.

According to kin, Shakti Singh was on his way home on Saturday night when Lokendra and his associates attacked him, hitting him on the head with an iron rod. He was rushed to the hospital where he died due to severe injuries.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:29 PM IST