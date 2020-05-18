Madhya Pradesh: In Alot, three-year-old reunites with mom after 55 days

A three-year-old, who was stuck in Rajasthan with his grandmother was finally united with his mother after living without her for 55 days of lockdown on Monday. The mother was left teary eyed after finally meeting her son.

SDM Chandar Singh Solanki and the administration put in their efforts to reunite the family. Divy Nigam and his grandmother Beena Nigam travelled to Parsoli, Rajasthan to meet the latter’s ailing uncle. The duo were stranded there due to sudden announcement of the lockdown.

Beena and Divy were finally brought back on Monday to Alot. His father Pawan Nigam said that he tried a lot to get permission from the authorities concerned so that he could bring them back, in vain. He then contacted media persons and journalists who helped him. Pawan also thanked Alot administration for helping them out.

SDM Solanki said since receiving the information about the mother’s ordeal he has been striving to bring them back. After receiving due permission from authorities concerned, the administration brought them back. The duo was advised to home quarantine themselves for the next 14 days after a thermal screening.