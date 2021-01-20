Madhya Pradesh: In a fit of rage, consumer thrashes salesman at fair price shop in Sardarpur tehsil, arrested

Sardarpur (Dhar district): A consumer abused and thrashed a salesman at a fair price shop in Maulana village of Sardarpur tehsil on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested by the police and sent to jail.

According to information, consumer Pradeep son of Mangilal visited fair price shop that comes under Adim Jati Sewa Sehkari Samiti Labriya, to purchase wheat. The online process of wheat distribution couldn’t be carried out as the server was down.

This angered Pradeep who abused and thrashed the salesman Parmanand Maru. Salesman Maru called 100 Dial Service. The police reached on time and took the accused to Sardarpur police station. Sardarpur police registered a case against Pradeep under Section 151 of IPC and sent him to jail.

There is a provision to register a case against anyone who abuses or beats a government official or staff in a government office or institution. A case of creating hindrance in government work is also registered.