A fair price shop owner was among three persons booked by the police in Palghar district for allegedly trying to sell subsidised wheat in the open market, an official said on Monday.

District Supply Officer on Saturday found 30 tonnes of wheat being loaded in a pick-up van standing near the fair price shop of the accused shop owner, he said.

The trio has been booked by the police in Manor under the Essential Commodities Act and the National Disaster Management Act.