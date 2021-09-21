Madhya Pradesh: IMC suspends two officials, sacks two supervisors for messing up Ganesh idol immersion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Lord Ganesh's idol immersion mess up took a political turn, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday suspended two officials, sacked two supervisors besides lodging a complaint with police against nine employees.

A video went viral on social media wherein IMC employees were seen throwing idols of Lord Ganesh from dumpers into a water body.

Zone No 13 zonal officer Brajmohan Bhagoria and program officer Shailesh Patodi, who had to get immersion of Ganesh idols done with full decorum and rituals, have been suspended for negligence in work.

"Supervisors Chandra Shekhar Yadav and Abhinash Deshmukh, who were to do supervision of idol immersion have been sacked,” municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal told reporters.

A complaint against Yadav, Deshmukh, and seven others has been lodged with police for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community and denting the image of IMC.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh had directed Pal to take action against the employees who hurt the sentiments of people.

Pal on Monday sacked muster karmis (contractual employees) Hemraj Ramlal, Sunil Laxminarayan, Karan Mohanlal, Rajesh Ramji, Mukesh Kaluram, Lakhan Ramphool, and Raju Shankarlal.

But Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla took up the issue and demanded action against officers responsible for the mess and also FIR against them.

IMC had set up idol collection centers in all zonal offices. People had handed over the idols they had installed in their houses to IMC employees at the collection centers.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the idols should be immersed in environment-friendly artificial ponds. If idols still remain then the same should be immersed with all rituals in pond created accumulating rainwater at Jawahar Tekri.

As many as 47 dumpers filled with idols reached Jawahar Tekri. On Monday, a video featuring IMC employees throwing idols into the water body had gone viral on social media.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:58 PM IST