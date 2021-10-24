e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:42 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: IMC removes encroachments on green belt alongside Ring Road

The removal gang of IMC armed with cranes and poclain machines started drive to rid the green belt of encroachment from Rajiv Gandhi Square.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday removed encroachments on Ring Road's green belt stretch between Bombay Hospital to Rajiv Gandhi square.

Removal gang of IMC armed with cranes and poclain machines started drive to rid the green belt of encroachment from Rajiv Gandhi Square.

Kiosks, unused materials, parked vehicles etc were removed from the green belt.

The action came following orders of municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal who had spotted encroachments alongside Ring Road during inspection on Saturday.

She had ordered for removal of encroachment and enhancement on greenery alongside the road.

Meanwhile, IMC has decided to remove scrap from its office. Pal has constituted a committee spearheaded by additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh to prepare a list of unused items lying in IMC and its zonal offices. Once the scrap list is prepared, IMC will auction it.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:42 PM IST
