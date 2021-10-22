e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:13 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: IMC on its toes to make city greener

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation is on its toes to make the city greener and to take encroachers of the green corridor to task. IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, at a meeting held at the City Bus Office on Thursday, issued instructions to the staff of the departments concerned to kick off major drives in the city. “The green belt in the city must be cleared of any kind of encroachments or building structures,” said Pal. She added that the IMC departments concerned must carry out a survey of the green belt in the city.

“The team must locate and mark such encroachments and buildings lying on the green belt and further action must start against them before proceeding with the removal drive,” said commissioner Pal. She added that the officials must also assure that no such encroachments should occur on the green belt in future. She also instructed the Garden Department of IMC that, after a survey and all the action are completed, they must start greening the belt with plants and trees to make the city greener.

Pal told officials of the building department to start a drive in all the zones of the city for taking renewed applications for fire no-objection certificates according to the updated modules and guidelines of the Bhopal office.

“For buildings in which fire NOCs are necessary, officials should urge their residents/owners to get the certificate after fulfilling the fire safety norms. No application should be kept pending for the NOC. The process must start on the application as soon as it’s received,” said commissioner Pal at the meeting.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:13 PM IST
