Madhya Pradesh: IMC could generate green hydrogen from toilet water, says Nitin Gadkari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Man of Many Ideas’ Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari gave a unique ‘mantra’ to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday night. He suggested that green hydrogen (CNG) should be generated from toilet water and IMC could earn money by selling this CNG to farmers’ to operate their tractors.

Gadkari was addressing a function organised at Brilliant Convention Centre on Thursday night. The programme was organised to launch and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects. He said Indians were creating wealth from waste. Addressing Kailash Vijayvargiya and recalling IMC commissioner, Gadkari suggested that IMC generate green hydrogen from toilet water. Some municipalities were working in this direction, he said. They are generating CNG from bio-mass and saving money. If IMC, too, considers this approach, it can become the number one in the country. This CNG can be sold to farmers to use in their tractors by converting the vehicle into CNG.

Bridge on Narmada with light-and-sound show

On the demand of MP Shankar Lalwani to build a unique bridge on the Narmada at Mortakka which should reflect the religious significance, Gadkari said that, beyond that, it could be built to reflect the good work of Ahilyabai through a light-and-sound show, which could be organised on the life of Ahilyabai. He asked his officials to start working on it. He also asked former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to take ideas from a fountain, which he is about to inaugurate in Nagpur. The fountain will be unique in the world, with various features of legends of the country embedded.

‘I have earned Rs 4 lakh from YouTube in C-time’

In a lighter mood, Gadkari mentioned how he used the corona time to earn money in his idle time. He said that, in corona times, he was doing two things—giving lectures and preparing food at home. During those times, he gave online lectures, which were uploaded on YouTube subsequently. Owing to the large number of hits, YouTube is now paying him Rs 4 lakh per month.

Inspection of Mumbai-Delhi Expressway by helicopter

The Union minister is taking stock of the progress of the ambitious Mumbai-Delhi 8-lane Expressway in a helicopter. He started out from New Delhi and came to Ratlam on Thursday. On Friday, he will continue the inspection from Ratlam onwards to Baroda.

5 Union ministers address through VC

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulate, Narendra Singh Tomar and Virendra Kumar Khatik. All presented the demands of their respective areas. From the dais, PWD minister of state Gopal Bhargawa, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP Shankar Lalwani also addressed the function.

CM to Gadkari: make Atal and Narmada Pragati Path

Addressing the function, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also presented several demands to Gadkari. The CM mentioned that Chambal Expressway, which name was changed to Atal Expressway, had its name further changed to ‘Atal Pragati Path’. Highlighting the changing face of the Chambal region, including Bhind and Morena, and need for development of the rugged region, the CM urged Gadkari to build a highway there so that an industrial corridor could be developed alongside it.

The CM suggested the construction of a highway named ‘Narmada Pragati Path’ parallel to the Narmada from Amarkantak to Gujarat, so that an industrial township could be developed alongside it. The third demand was to sanction two more Multi-Model Logistic Parks in the state, including one in Ratlam. One each is already being developed in Indore and Bhopal.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:13 AM IST