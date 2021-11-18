Madhya Pradesh: Illegal urea seized in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Even as farmers are crying foul over black marketing of urea, sub-divisional magistrate Rajesh Kumar Shukla seized a goods carrier loaded with urea at agriculture produce market on Thursday.

Shukla spotted a vehicle while patrolling the market. When asked the crew of staff alleged that the urea is meant to be transported to Akyakala village. However, the registration number of the truck and the vehicle were not the same so Shukla informed the Ratlam collector to take cognisance of the matter and summoned the district food officer to investigate the matter. Food officer directed to unload the urea in the godown in market premises.

Corruption and fraud among the suppliers is a major concern as farmers are distressed with shortage of urea and are forced to buy the same at a premium through black marketeers.

