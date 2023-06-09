Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Transportation Of Liquor Vehicle With 670 Cases Of English Liquor Seized, 1 Held In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Balsamud Chowki police under Nagalwadi police station seized 670 boxes of liquor worth lakhs of rupees from an Eicher on National Highway. One person was also arrested.

According to information, an informer had alerted the police outpost about an Eicher (MP 46 H 1368) ferrying illicit liquor from Indore to Sendhwa would pass through the National Highway.

Nagalwadi police station in-charge Sonal Sisodia constituted a team on seniors’ directive. The team intercepted the truck and recovered 670 boxes of English liquor and beer. The truck driver too was arrested as he failed to produce relevant papers.

Police arrested driver Lokesh and booked him under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

