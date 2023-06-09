 Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Transportation Of Liquor Vehicle With 670 Cases Of English Liquor Seized, 1 Held In Sendhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Illegal Transportation Of Liquor Vehicle With 670 Cases Of English Liquor Seized, 1 Held In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Transportation Of Liquor Vehicle With 670 Cases Of English Liquor Seized, 1 Held In Sendhwa

Nagalwadi police station in-charge Sonal Sisodia constituted a team on seniors’ directive.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Balsamud Chowki police under Nagalwadi police station seized 670 boxes of liquor worth lakhs of rupees from an Eicher on National Highway. One person was also arrested.

According to information, an informer had alerted the police outpost about an Eicher (MP 46 H 1368) ferrying illicit liquor from Indore to Sendhwa would pass through the National Highway.

Nagalwadi police station in-charge Sonal Sisodia constituted a team on seniors’ directive. The team intercepted the truck and recovered 670 boxes of English liquor and beer. The truck driver too was arrested as he failed to produce relevant papers.

Police arrested driver Lokesh and booked him under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

Read Also
Indore: NMC Renews Permission Of 250 UG Seats In MGM College
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Transportation Of Liquor Vehicle With 670 Cases Of English Liquor Seized, 1...

Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Transportation Of Liquor Vehicle With 670 Cases Of English Liquor Seized, 1...

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Protests Against Delay In Completion Of Projects In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Protests Against Delay In Completion Of Projects In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Rail Division Among Fully Electrified Divisions

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Rail Division Among Fully Electrified Divisions

Madhya Pradesh: 4.1kg Opium, 958.650 kg Poppy Husked Seized In Two Ops In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: 4.1kg Opium, 958.650 kg Poppy Husked Seized In Two Ops In Neemuch

In 18 yrs Of Shiv-Raj, 22K Promises Yet To be fulfilled: Nath In Harsud

In 18 yrs Of Shiv-Raj, 22K Promises Yet To be fulfilled: Nath In Harsud