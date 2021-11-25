Madhya Pradesh: Illegal mining, Rs 44L fine imposed on woman

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): District Administration on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 44 lakh on the woman who was accused of illegal mining. Collector Frank Noble issued an order on Tuesday against accused Sunita Jhanwar, wife of Ashok Kumar, resident of Upari for illegal mining of murrum on government land.

According to the order, fine of Rs. 44 lakhs has been imposed on accused Jhanjhar. A case has been registered in the Magisterial Court following the appeal of the state mining department.

The said order issued under the relevant section of Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code 2006, said that it was found that murrum was being mined illegally on 2,200 cubic meters from the government land survey number 551/2. A show-cause notice was served by the mineral officer, in vain.

The order was issued by the collector stating that the petitioner has not been granted any permission for excavation, transportation and storage of the minerals.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Woman thrashes over property dispute in Chhindwara

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:36 AM IST